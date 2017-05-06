Kentucky Derby Field: 17. Irish War Cry

Trainer: H. Graham Motion

Jockey: Rajiv Maragh

Owner: Isabelle de Tomaso

Morning Line: 6-1

How he got here: Won the Holy Bull and the Wood Memorial.

Why he’ll win: If you toss out the Fountain of Youth, where he finished seventh, he’s undefeated. He has some early speed and if he can turn honest fractions he is talented enough to hold off the batch of closers.

Why he won’t: The time in the Wood was a bit slow . No horse has ever won from the 17, and he’s New Jersey-bred, which is even below Cal breds.