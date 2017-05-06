Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 18. Gormley
|John Cherwa
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Victor Espinoza
Owners: Jerry and Ann Moss
Morning Line: 15-1
How he got here: Won the FrontRunner, the Sham and the Santa Anita Derby.
Why he’ll win: Veteran trainer John Shirreffs has made an adjustment to Gormley's running style before he won the Santa Anita Derby. They horse also has a great jockey in Victor Espinoza. If the track stays wet, that should also benefit him.
Why he’ll lose: The Santa Anita Derby time was very slow. He’ll need some luck to out-close some of the stronger horses as his speed numbers seem weaker than others.