Kentucky Derby Field: 19. Practical Joke

Trainer: Chad Brown

Jockey: Joel Rosario

Owners: Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence

Morning Line: 20-1

How he got here: Second in the Bluegrass and Fountain of Youth, third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.

Why he’ll win: He never runs a bad race, having never finished worse than third. His stalking style could benefit in a race with very little pace.

Why he’ll lose: He couldn’t get past a tiring Irap in the Bluegrass, so there should be some concern that he can go the extra furlong.