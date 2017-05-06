Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 19. Practical Joke
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Chad Brown
Jockey: Joel Rosario
Owners: Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence
Morning Line: 20-1
How he got here: Second in the Bluegrass and Fountain of Youth, third in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile.
Why he’ll win: He never runs a bad race, having never finished worse than third. His stalking style could benefit in a race with very little pace.
Why he’ll lose: He couldn’t get past a tiring Irap in the Bluegrass, so there should be some concern that he can go the extra furlong.