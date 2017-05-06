Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 3. Fast and Accurate
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Mike Maker
Jockey: Channing Hill
Owners: Kendall Hansen, Skychai Racing and Bode Miller
Morning Line: 50-1
How he got here: He won the Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.
Why he’ll win: The owners are confident enough to have spent $200,000 to supplement him in the race. He’s also coming off three wins in a row.
Why he’ll lose: He’s not a dirt horse. He’s only run once on dirt and finished fifth. All his other races were on synthetic or turf.