Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.

Kentucky Derby Field: 3. Fast and Accurate

John Cherwa

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey:  Channing Hill

Owners:  Kendall Hansen, Skychai Racing and Bode Miller

Morning Line: 50-1

How he got here: He won the Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.

Why he’ll win: The owners are confident enough to have spent $200,000 to supplement him in the race. He’s also coming off three wins in a row.

Why he’ll lose: He’s not a dirt horse. He’s only run once on dirt and finished fifth. All his other races were on synthetic or turf.

