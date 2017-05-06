Kentucky Derby Field: 3. Fast and Accurate

Trainer: Mike Maker

Jockey: Channing Hill

Owners: Kendall Hansen, Skychai Racing and Bode Miller

Morning Line: 50-1

How he got here: He won the Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park.

Why he’ll win: The owners are confident enough to have spent $200,000 to supplement him in the race. He’s also coming off three wins in a row.

Why he’ll lose: He’s not a dirt horse. He’s only run once on dirt and finished fifth. All his other races were on synthetic or turf.