Kentucky Derby Field: 5. Always Dreaming

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owners: Brooklyn Boyz Stable, MeB Racing, Teresa Viola Racing, St. Elias Stables and West Point Thoroughbreds

Morning Line: 5-1

How he got here: Won the Florida Derby.

Why he’ll win: He was fantastic in the Florida Derby, running the fastest time since 1978 when Triple Crown winner Alydar won the race. He has won all three races since he switched barns to Pletcher.

Why he’ll lose: If he runs like he did in the Florida Derby, he won’t lose. But the other horses won’t let him get away with some of the fractions he did at Gulfstream. He may be a little short for 1¼ miles.