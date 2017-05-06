Sports

Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.

Kentucky Derby Field: 5. Always Dreaming

John Cherwa

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: John Velazquez

Owners: Brooklyn Boyz Stable, MeB Racing, Teresa Viola Racing, St. Elias Stables and West Point Thoroughbreds

Morning Line: 5-1

How he got here: Won the Florida Derby.

Why he’ll win: He was fantastic in the Florida Derby, running the fastest time since 1978 when Triple Crown winner Alydar won the race. He has won all three races since he switched barns to Pletcher.

Why he’ll lose: If he runs like he did in the Florida Derby, he won’t lose. But the other horses won’t let him get away with some of the fractions he did at Gulfstream. He may be a little short for 1¼ miles.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°