Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 6. State of Honor
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Jose Lezcano
Owner: Conrad Farms
Morning Line: 30-1
How he got here: He was second in the Florida Derby and Tampa Bay Derby and third in the Sam F. Davis.
Why he’ll win: The Florida Derby he held off a fast charging Gunnevera, but still trailed Always Dreaming. He has some early speed and would need a lot of luck behind him to come out on top.
Why he’ll lose: He hasn’t won on dirt in his last four starts. All his early races have been on synthetic. One win in 10 starts does not bode well for this Canadian bred.