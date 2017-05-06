Kentucky Derby Field: 6. State of Honor

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Jose Lezcano

Owner: Conrad Farms

Morning Line: 30-1

How he got here: He was second in the Florida Derby and Tampa Bay Derby and third in the Sam F. Davis.

Why he’ll win: The Florida Derby he held off a fast charging Gunnevera, but still trailed Always Dreaming. He has some early speed and would need a lot of luck behind him to come out on top.

Why he’ll lose: He hasn’t won on dirt in his last four starts. All his early races have been on synthetic. One win in 10 starts does not bode well for this Canadian bred.