Kentucky Derby Field: 7. Girvin

Trainer: Joe Sharp

Jockey: Mike Smith

Owner: Brad Grady

Morning Line: 15-1

How he got here: Won both the Risen Star and Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

Why he’ll win: He’s undefeated on the dirt in three races, and his other race was a second on the turf. He’s been working well and picks up “Big Money” Mike Smith as his jockey.

Why he’ll lose: At four races, he’s very lightly raced. He also had a problem with a quarter crack in his right front leg. Brian Hernandez Jr., his regular rider, decided to ride McCraken, so that should tell you something.