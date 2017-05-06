Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.
Kentucky Derby Field: 7. Girvin
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Joe Sharp
Jockey: Mike Smith
Owner: Brad Grady
Morning Line: 15-1
How he got here: Won both the Risen Star and Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.
Why he’ll win: He’s undefeated on the dirt in three races, and his other race was a second on the turf. He’s been working well and picks up “Big Money” Mike Smith as his jockey.
Why he’ll lose: At four races, he’s very lightly raced. He also had a problem with a quarter crack in his right front leg. Brian Hernandez Jr., his regular rider, decided to ride McCraken, so that should tell you something.