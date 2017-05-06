Kentucky Derby Field: 8. Hence

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Florent Geroux

Owner: Calumet Farms

Morning Line: 15-1

How he got here: Won the Sunland Derby.

Why he’ll win: He was the talk of the backstretch and has become the horse of the wiseguys. Other horses coming out of the race such as Irap and Conquest Mo Money have done well.

Why he’ll lose: The wiseguy horse rarely wins. Plus, it was the Sunland Derby he won, not exactly a stepping stone to the Derby.