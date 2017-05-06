Kentucky Derby Field: 9. Irap

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Mario Gutierrez

Owner: Paul and Zillah Reddam

Morning Line: 20-1

How he got here: Won the Bluegrass Stakes.

Why he’ll win: Trainer Doug O’Neill did not think Irap would win the Bluegrass, but he got a perfect trip to break his maiden in his eighth race. Sometimes horses suddenly get better. His connections have won two Derbies in five years.

Why he’ll lose: It took him eight races to break his maiden. The horse got a perfect trip in the Bluegrass and that’s not likely in the Derby; too many horses. And the distance might be too much for him.