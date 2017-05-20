Sports

Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Latest Preakness odds, less than 8 hours to go

John Cherwa

Here are the latest odds on the Preakness Stakes as of 11:15 p.m. EDT.

1. Multiplier                     18-1

2. Cloud Computing         15-1

3. Hence                        20-1

4. Always Dreaming          3-2

5. Classic Empire              2-1

6. Gunnevera                     9-1

7. Term Of Art                  45-1

8. Senior Investment         25-1

9. Lookin At Lee                 8-1

10. Conquest Mo Money   10-1

