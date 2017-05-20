Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Reporting from Baltimore
Preakness odds at less than 5 hours to go
|John Cherwa
Here are the latest odds on the Preakness Stakes as of 2 p.m. EDT.
1. Multiplier 18-1
2. Cloud Computing 14-1
3. Hence 19-1
4. Always Dreaming 3-2
5. Classic Empire 2-1
6. Gunnevera 10-1
7. Term Of Art 45-1
8. Senior Investment 25-1
9. Lookin At Lee 8-1
10. Conquest Mo Money 9-1