Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.

Preakness odds at less than 5 hours to go

John Cherwa

Here are the latest odds on the Preakness Stakes as of 2 p.m. EDT.

1. Multiplier                     18-1

2. Cloud Computing         14-1

3. Hence                        19-1

4. Always Dreaming          3-2

5. Classic Empire              2-1

6. Gunnevera                    10-1

7. Term Of Art                  45-1

8. Senior Investment         25-1

9. Lookin At Lee                8-1

10. Conquest Mo Money    9-1

