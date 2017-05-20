Overnight rain leaves Pimlico surface muddy

A strong overnight rain left the Pimlico Race Course track listed as muddy for the first race. It originally was listed as good but was downgraded shortly before the first post.

There is no threat of rain in the forecast on Saturday day, so there is a reasonable expectation that the track will be listed as fast by the time the Preakness goes off shortly before 7 p.m. Eastern time.

There is a slight breeze, which also should help dry the track.

The weather is near perfect for racing, with temperatures in the upper 60s under an overcast sky.