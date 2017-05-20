Preakness Field: 5. Classic Empire

Trainer: Mark Casse

Jockey: Julien Leparoux

Owners: John C. Oxley

Morning line: 3-1

Last race: Fourth in the Kentucky Derby

Why he’ll win: He had an absolutely horrible trip in the Kentucky Derby, getting slammed by McCraken after he was slammed by Irish War Cry. Recovering the finish fourth was quite an accomplishment. He was the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion and won the Arkansas Derby, so he’s got lots of talent. His post gives him tactical advantage over Always Dreaming.

Why he’ll lose: Sometimes after a horse has a really tough trip, it doesn't come back in the next race. It’s more mental than physical. He may run his race and still not beat Always Dreaming, who is equally, if not more, talented.