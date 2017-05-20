Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Field: 5. Classic Empire
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Mark Casse
Jockey: Julien Leparoux
Owners: John C. Oxley
Morning line: 3-1
Last race: Fourth in the Kentucky Derby
Why he’ll win: He had an absolutely horrible trip in the Kentucky Derby, getting slammed by McCraken after he was slammed by Irish War Cry. Recovering the finish fourth was quite an accomplishment. He was the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champion and won the Arkansas Derby, so he’s got lots of talent. His post gives him tactical advantage over Always Dreaming.
Why he’ll lose: Sometimes after a horse has a really tough trip, it doesn't come back in the next race. It’s more mental than physical. He may run his race and still not beat Always Dreaming, who is equally, if not more, talented.