Preakness Field: 7. Term of Art

Trainer: Doug O’Neill

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

Owner: Calumet Farm

Morning Line: 30-1

Last race: Seventh in the Santa Anita Derby

Why he’ll win: He’s fresh with six weeks since his last start. He was third in the San Felipe behind Mastery and Iliad, both off the trail because of injury. He has added blinkers, which could make a difference. He could definitely grab a paycheck passing tiring horses in the stretch.

Why he’ll lose: He’s never shown he can win at this level or really even compete with the top echelon. Trainer Doug O’Neill didn’t plan on entering him in the Preakness until Calumet Farm suggested it. O’Neill didn’t even get to Pimlico until late Friday and didn’t send his top assistant Leandro Mora to Baltimore to supervise the horse this week.