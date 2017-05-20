Preakness Field: 8. Senior Investment

Trainer: Kenneth McPeak

Jockey: Channing Hill

Owner: Fern Circle Stables

Morning Line: 30-1

Last race: Won the Lexington Stakes

Why he’ll win: In the unlikely event there are torrid early fractions by the best horses, he could pick up the pieces with a late rally. He’s fresh, having not raced in five weeks.

Why he’ll lose: He seems way over his head against this level of competition. The only major prep he ran was the Louisiana Derby, where he finished sixth. Not sure why he’s here.