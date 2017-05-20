Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Reporting from Baltimore
Preakness Field: 8. Senior Investment
|John Cherwa
Trainer: Kenneth McPeak
Jockey: Channing Hill
Owner: Fern Circle Stables
Morning Line: 30-1
Last race: Won the Lexington Stakes
Why he’ll win: In the unlikely event there are torrid early fractions by the best horses, he could pick up the pieces with a late rally. He’s fresh, having not raced in five weeks.
Why he’ll lose: He seems way over his head against this level of competition. The only major prep he ran was the Louisiana Derby, where he finished sixth. Not sure why he’s here.