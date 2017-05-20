Always Dreaming won the Kentucky Derby over a sloppy track. Now, he goes for the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown when he runs Saturday in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.
Reporting from Baltimore
Preakness racing surface now labeled as fast
|John Cherwa
As expected, the racing surface at Pimlico Race Course has been upgraded to fast for the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes.
An overnight rain left the track muddy when fans and horsemen arrived Saturday morning. But the lack of more precipitation and a steady wind dried out the track significantly.
It was still a little wet but not the slop that hindered horses two weeks ago in the Kentucky Derby.