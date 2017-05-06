Track condition upgraded at Churchill Downs

The rain has stopped and the sun has come out at Churchill Downs causing the track condition to be upgraded from sloppy to muddy.

Now, that may not seem like much, but it is a testament to how well the Churchill Downs dirt surface handles water.

The upgrade was made in time for the eighth race, some four hours before the Kentucky Derby.

The guess remains that the track will end up with either a good or wet fast designation by post time, shortly before 7 p.m. EDT.

Last year, a one-hour rainstorm turned the track wet before the Derby, but the official condition was never changed from fast.

The turf course remains good.