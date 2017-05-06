Sports

Kentucky Derby Day is upon us and it's a wide-open race. Whoever wins, bettors know they'll get a good price on the horse. Come back here for up-to-date coverage.

Weather and track condition update from Churchill Downs

John Cherwa

The weather in Louisville has been nothing short of terrible the past couple of days. Friday's Kentucky Oaks was contested over a sloppy track and the strip opened for racing Saturday morning with the same designation.

According to weather.com, the chance of rain for the remainder of the day is only 15%. The sun has even snuck out a little from behind the clouds.

The guess here is that track conditions will improve to either good or wet fast by the time the Kentucky Derby goes off, around 6:45 p.m.

The turf course is listed as good.

Latest updates

