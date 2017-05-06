Weather and track condition update from Churchill Downs

The weather in Louisville has been nothing short of terrible the past couple of days. Friday's Kentucky Oaks was contested over a sloppy track and the strip opened for racing Saturday morning with the same designation.

According to weather.com, the chance of rain for the remainder of the day is only 15%. The sun has even snuck out a little from behind the clouds.

The guess here is that track conditions will improve to either good or wet fast by the time the Kentucky Derby goes off, around 6:45 p.m.

The turf course is listed as good.