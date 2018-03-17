L.A. Marathon set to start at 6:30 a.m. Sunday; road closures are planned

The Los Angeles Marathon will start Sunday morning at Dodger Stadium, ending near California Avenue and Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica later in the day.
The race, which is expected to draw more than 24,000 runners, begins in stages between 6:30 and 6:55 a.m.
Among the top competitors in the "Stadium to Sea" course are the past three men's winners — Elisha Barno, Weldon Kirui and Daniel Limo, all from Kenya — and the women's defending champion, Hellen Jepkurgat, also of Kenya.
Road closures will begin as early as midnight and continue throughout the day along the course. Most roads are expected to reopen by mid-afternoon.
A complete list of the closures can be found below.
