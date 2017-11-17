Letters: Fans don't feel super about UCLA's young men of steal

The three knuckleheads said “I'm sorry” for being caught stealing items in China,

The head coach said “I'm sorry” I have to indefinitely suspend the three knuckleheads from basketball … which means "until Pac-12 conference play starts.”

The AD said “I’m sorry”I have to return my BBB shoes back to LaVar so he can give them to Trump.

I'm sorry we all had to listen to a news conference from UCLA written by some sorry lawyers out of a scripted book saying “I’m sorry.”

Dave Chavez

Arcadia

::

I’m a proud Bruin and I like seeing my school winning games. But not at the expense of moral integrity. The three basketball players seem poised to get a lesson that if you’re talented enough, you can get away with a crime, with few consequences. They have brought embarrassment on the school and should be suspended for the entire season. If they choose to transfer to another school, that’s worth it to do the right thing. Point them toward that ethically challenged school across town.

Richard Schmittdiel

Glendale

::

Thanks for Bill Plaschke's stories on the UCLA basketball thieves. We live in an ethics-free zone these days, where criminal behavior is frequently discounted as a "mistake," or "no big deal." It's depressing that our institutions of so-called higher learning have abdicated their moral position in society in the name of money — which is precisely what UCLA has done, no matter the dissembling baloney about "young men deserving second chances." I often disagree with Mr. Plaschke's positions, but this time he's spot-on.

Michael Jenning

Van Nuys

::

Imagine this: Gelo Ball comes to the news apology conference wearing a BBB shirt. UCLA would've screamed bloody murder about exploiting this sacred national apology. But UCLA brings the three players to the microphones with Under Armour shirts in our faces (Under Armour gave UCLA $280 mIllion) … and Dan Guerrero has the unmitigated gall to lecture us about Bruin "values." You cannot plumb the depths of hypocrisy in college athletics!

David Waldowski

Laguna Woods

::

Robotically reading a prepared statement is one thing. Accomplishing the actual follow-through is another. If LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill truly wanted to make heartfelt amends, all three should be obligated to stay in school until after their junior years at UCLA. If that sounds a bit excessive in temporarily postponing those enticing NBA riches, think of the alternative; they could've spent those three years behind bars in a Chinese prison. Actions speak louder than words; there shouldn't be a peep of complaining of how long the suspensions last, and heartily cheering the team on from the bench should only fuel their desire to do well once they're reinstated.

Suzanne Garcia

Chino Hills

::

People should know what happens when you unleash a Ball in a China shop.

Cliff Leviton

San Pedro

::

Since LiAngelo Ball had some shopping problems in China, I just can't believe the deafening silence from his father LaVar. It's like music to my ears.

Chris Sorce

Fountain Valley

::

As a UCLA alum, I was hoping Steve Alford would send Pat Haden to LAX to pick up his three players.

Scott Resnick

Orange

::

UCLA had a unique opportunity regarding the China shoplifting incident to be a beacon of light as one of the most highly respected college basketball programs history. However, I do not see where this approach taken by UCLA leadership would fit into the John Wooden Pyramid of Success.

Todd Montgomery

Laguna Niguel

::

If John Wooden was in charge you’d never see UCLA basketball players getting arrested in foreign countries for stealing designer sunglasses. Nope, Sam Gilbert would get sunglasses for them while Wooden looked the other way.

Rob Osborne

Manhattan Beach

::

As everyone contemplates the most appropriate punishment for the three shoplifting UCLA basketball players, I think I have a solution. Force them to attend the final two UCLA football games and stay to the very end. That would be punishment enough!

Nick Rose

Newport Coast

Another sport

UCLA alumni and fans are ungrateful. They are setting up Go Fund Me campaigns to fly “fire Jim Mora” banners over the campus and the Rose Bowl. Last time I checked, Mora had a one game winning streak going. In Westwood that calls for a three-year extension. Fight on.

Willis Barton

Los Angeles

::

Winning is not everything. Coach Jim Mora is a quality man and a leader. This has shown through time and time again as he’s faced the adversity that comes with the position as coach. I am proud to be a Bruin with him at the helm and know that he will bring us back to our days of glory. But what has most impressed me is how he remains positive about his players and never puts them down. I’m rooting for him to stay at UCLA for a long, long time and know that with him there we have a coach that because of his personal characteristics we can be proud of him. And, most importantly, his players love and respect him. Go Bruins!

Dick Selby

South Pasadena

::

Congratulations to the USC football team for winning the South division of the Pac12, despite the Trojans’ habitual episodes of shoddy and undisciplined play. Now all coach Clay Helton has to do is convince his charges that blocking, tackling, and pass defense are permitted, and that a game consists of four quarters, not just two or three.

Lawrence Kates

Los Angeles

Pranks a lot

Thanks for unraveling the mystery of the 1957 USC-UCLA card-switch caper, a classic college prank. Not to brag, but Cornell University is also famed for inventive jokes — most recently 1997’s overnight impalement of a pumpkin atop the 137-foot-high library spire.