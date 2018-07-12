Letters: This is how to get Lakers' fans GOAT

There’s a legion of loyal fans who watched when Sedale Threatt was the Lakers’ starting point guard, who watched when Cedric Ceballos bailed on the team and went to Lake Havasu, and who sat through Kobe’s last five seasons when the only suspense was how many points he would score. For the past several seasons most games were spent not wondering if the Lakers could win, but wondering at what point in the game you knew they would lose.