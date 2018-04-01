Michigan ends Loyola Chicago's Cinderella run with 69-57 win

Porter Moser had repeatedly told his players that there was no finish line for their season, refusing to limit the improbable possibilities of an upstart team.
Loyola Chicago finally reached the end of its NCAA tournament run Saturday. It wasn't the one the Ramblers wanted.
A magical three-week ride ended with Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt being wheeled out of the Alamodome with 99 seconds left in 11th-seeded Loyola's deflating 69-57 loss to third-seeded Michigan in a national semifinal.
The mood was far more upbeat for the Wolverines. Forward Moritz Wagner got a high-five from TBS commentator Grant Hill after leaping over a pack of courtside broadcasters while pursuing a loose ball.
Wagner deserved the gesture after finishing with 24 points and 15 rebounds, carrying the Wolverines (33-7) through long stretches in which he was their only productive player.
He eventually got some help as Michigan ended the game on a 27-10 run that allowed enough breathing room for the Wolverines to insert their benchwarmers in the final seconds. Guard Charles Matthews added 17 points for Michigan, which will play either Villanova or Kansas, which tip off in the second semifinal around 5:50 p.m. PDT, in the championship game Monday.
Loyola (32-6) sputtered over the final nine minutes after holding leads as large as 10 points early in the second half. The Ramblers committed 11 turnovers and made only one of seven three-pointers in the second half.
Cameron Krutwig scored 17 points and Clayton Custer had 15 for Loyola, which made it to the Final Four after not even being picked to win the Missouri Valley Conference. But the Ramblers could not conjure any more magic after winning three NCAA tournament games thanks to shots in the final 10 seconds.
Sister Jean, Loyola's 98-year-old team chaplain, did her best to help from her courtside seat. She spoke with UCLA legend Bill Walton before the game and delivered her usual pregame prayer, saying "Good luck, God bless and go Ramblers!"
It worked for a while. Loyola was still ahead by eight points after Custer made two free throws with 11:25 left. But Michigan's Jordan Poole made a driving layup and Duncan Robinson a three-pointer to shave the margin to three.
Wagner pulled his team into a 47-47 tie when he made a three-pointer with just less than seven minutes to play, prompting Michigan coach John Beilein to clap in encouragement.
The Wolverines went on to complete a 12-0 run on a Wagner put-back basket in which he was fouled. Wagner flexed his arms while smiling after the play, then stepped to the free-throw line and sank the shot to give his team a 54-47 advantage.
Meanwhile, the Ramblers were sputtering on offense. Five consecutive possessions ended in turnovers.
Loyola lost guard Marques Townes after he appeared to injure his left knee with less than eight minutes to play. He hobbled through one defensive stand before coming out of the game.
Loyola persevered through a horrid start in which it made only two of its first 11 shots. The Ramblers tried to go small and smaller, using one lineup that featured 6-foot-5 forward Aundre Jackson as their tallest player on the court. Nothing worked.
The saving grace for the Ramblers was that Michigan couldn't fully capitalize, never leading by more than eight in the game's early going. The Wolverines were largely a one-man operation in the first half, with Wagner's 11 points matching his teammates' combined scoring output.
Wagner added 11 rebounds to log a double-double by halftime. He used his savvy and a two-inch height advantage over Krutwig to grab five offensive rebounds that led to four put-backs over that span. That was a hefty total for someone who had only 12 put-backs all season coming into the game, according to Synergy Sports Tech.
The lack of a supporting cast cost Michigan as Loyola closed the first half on a 19-7 run. The Ramblers exchanged high-fives on their way off the court after Donte Ingram made a put-back at the halftime buzzer to give Loyola a 29-22 lead.
The biggest stir inside the stadium might have come a few minutes earlier when Sister Jean was shown on the Jumbotron and gave a slight fist pump.
The final salutes belonged to Michigan.
