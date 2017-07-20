Ian Poulter bounces back with strong round at British Open

Sometimes, players have to reboot their careers and work their way back up. That’s the case for Ian Poulter, who was runner-up at Birkdale in 2008 and got up as high as No. 5 in the world rankings before his star faded.

Poulter was sidelined for four months with a foot injury last year, and, having dropped out of the top 50, had to play his way into the British Open by winning one of three qualifying spots.

All that made it even sweeter for him as he shot 67 on Thursday to secure a spot on the leaderboard. Poulter said he had felt “a bit of pressure” to qualify.

After his injury, he dropped out of the top 200 last year, and saw his string of consecutive Ryder Cup appearances end at five. He got a medical exemption to play on the PGA Tour, but missed the cut in his first two events back and would have lost his tour card but for a rules change.

The PGA Tour decided its rules had “unintentionally made it more difficult” for injured players to come back. Therefore, Poulter was allowed to continue for the rest of the season.

In May, at the Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, Poulter rebounded and came close to collecting his first tour victory since 2012. He was runner-up to Kim So-woo.

“I've definitely had some low spots in the last 18 months,”Poulter said. “And certainly 12 months, I was getting very down. It's easy to be down when you feel you're a great player and all of a sudden you're hampered with a bit of injury. You're not getting the results you want. It's very easy to slide away.

“So I'm proud of the way I've been able to refocus, get things back on the straight and narrow, clear away some of the noise in the background and get back to really focusing hard on what I need to do to get the level of golf back that I think I can play.”

