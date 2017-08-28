Rams rookie receiver Josh Reynolds is catching on

Rams rookie receiver Josh Reynolds improved on a slow start in a 21-19 preseason loss to the Chargers on Saturday.
Reynolds, a fourth-round pick from Texas A&M, and backup quarterback Sean Mannion were unable to connect on three passes before they established a rhythm.
Reynolds held on to a 16-yard pass as he took a hit from safety Dexter McCoil, who drew a penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Three plays later, Reynolds caught a 38-yard pass for a touchdown.
“Early on in the game, he tried a couple attempts, tried getting it to me, and I just kind of assured him, ‘Hey let’s try to keep taking that shot,’” Reynolds said after the game. “Then Coach called that play and Sean took the shot and threw a great ball and I was able to haul it in.”
Reynolds, 6-foot-3 and 192 pounds, finished with three catches for 71 yards.
“It showed a lot from Josh in terms of toughness,” Coach Sean McVay said, “Both mentally and physically with a couple of those plays.”
Reynolds said an improved knowledge of the playbook has helped him improve through the preseason.
“I’m much more comfortable,” Reynolds said, adding, “If you’re not thinking about the play you’re able to play fast, so to be able to know your stuff and play confident out there, it helps a lot.”
Reynolds also caught a 20-yard pass for a touchdown in a preseason victory over the Raiders.
Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry