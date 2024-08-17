Advertisement
Sports

Rams vs. Chargers preseason takeaways: Backup QBs continue to make mistakes

Inglewood, CA - August 17: Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, left, passes the ball.
Chargers quarterback Easton Stick, left, passes during a 13-9 preseason loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Gary Klein
 and Anthony De Leon
Share via
1

Here are four takeaways from the Rams’ 13-9 preseason victory over the Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Saturday.

2

Backup QB candidates remain works in progress

Stetson Bennett said he wanted to build on the positives and eliminate the miscues that plagued him during last Sunday’s 13-12 Rams’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys, including four interceptions.

On Saturday, he completed 17 of 31 passes for 213 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown, with an interception and a fumble.

Advertisement

Bennett benefited from playing the entire game against the Cowboys — and tossing a game-tying touchdown with four seconds left — and from taking second-team reps during a joint practice with the Cowboys on Wednesday.

Facing a Chargers defense without star edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack and safety Derwin James, but one that included several starters early in the game, Bennett avoided most decision-making errors, but he could not avoid a costly interception.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was held out practice because of a tight hamstring.

Rams

How long might Matthew Stafford’s hamstring injury sideline the Rams quarterback?

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who left a joint practice Wednesday with the Dallas Cowboys because of a hamstring injury, did not practice Thursday.

Aug. 15, 2024

After the Rams recovered a fumble in the third quarter, Bennett drove the offense to the one-yard line. But defensive back Deane Leonard intercepted a pass in the end zone.

Bennett, however, bounced back in the fourth quarter, finding JJ Laap behind coverage to give the Rams a 13-9 lead.

The Chargers’ Easton Stick played the first half and looked better than he did in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, when he completed only five of 13 passes for 31 yards, with an interception on a pass that tipped off a receiver’s hands.

Advertisement

On Saturday, Stick remained inefficient — he completed eight of 13 passes for 85 yards — but he did not make a major passing error. He connected on a couple of key plays and also rushed for 22 yards in five carries, including a 12-yard gain on a designed run.

Stick, however, fumbled a snap at the Rams’ one-yard line, stifling the Chargers’ best chance at a touchdown.

Luis Perez played the second half. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 78 yards and engineered a field-goal drive, but he lost a fumble.

3

Receivers Jordan Whittington and Simi Fehoko stand out

Whittington followed his dynamic performance against the Cowboys with another impressive game.

The sixth-round draft pick from Texas caught five passes for 52 yards. He has 11 receptions in two games. Xavier Smith had five catches for 45 yards, and also returned two punts for 50 yards. Laap, an undrafted free agent from Cortland, had two catches for 50 yards.

Advertisement

Fehoko caught two passes for 52 yards. Quentin Johnston had one catch for 19 yards and Ladd McConkey had one reception for five yards.

4

Defenses remain stingy

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh leads his players onto the field at SoFi Stadium before a preseason game against the Rams.
Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh leads his players onto the field at SoFi Stadium before a preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Rams defense, facing an offense that featured several starting receivers, did not allow a touchdown for the second consecutive game.

Safety Jason Taylor II had another strong performance, making two tackles and recovering Stick’s fumble at the Rams’ one-yard line to end a first-half drive. Cornerback Jaylen McCollough intercepted a pass that tipped off the hands of a receiver in the second quarter. Lineman Carlos Watkins, signed by the Rams last week, sacked Perez and forced a fumble that was recovered by edge rusher Ochaun Mathis.

Leonard’s interception for the Chargers prevented the Rams from seizing momentum. Cornerbacks Matt Hankins and Tarheeb Still each made five tackles and linebacker Daiyan Henley had four.

Advertisement
5

Kicker Cameron Dicker is perfect, Joshua Karty nearly so

Dicker followed last week’s 58-yard field goal against the Seahawks with field goals from 55, 37 and 27 yards against the Rams.

The Rams last week cut kicker Tanner Brown, meaning coach Sean McVay has complete confidence in Karty, a sixth-round pick from Stanford.

Karty, who kicked two field goals and the winning extra point against the Cowboys, kicked a 48-yard field goal that put the Rams ahead, 3-0, on Saturday. His 43-yard field goal in the third quarter tied the score, 6-6.

But he missed wide right on a 52-yard attempt in the fourth quarter.

SportsChargersRams
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.

Anthony De Leon

Anthony De Leon is a 2023-24 reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Born in Fresno to a Chicano family, he pursued his higher education in his hometown, earning an associate‘s degree in journalism from Fresno City College and then completing a bachelor’s in media, communications and journalism at Fresno State. He went on to complete his master’s in media innovation at the University of Nevada, Reno.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement