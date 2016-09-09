With his USC buyout apparently complete, Lane Kiffin has his salary doubled at Alabama

Now that USC appears to be done paying a multimillion-dollar buyout to Lane Kiffin, the former coach is getting a raise from his current team.

Alabama’s trustees approved a deal Friday that will pay the offensive coordinator $1.4 million through February, doubling his salary from last season.

“It is what the top coordinators are making, and Lane has been very effective for us the two years that he’s been here,” Athletic Director Bill Battle told trustees, according to the Associated Press. “We feel like this is very appropriate for what he should be making.”

Battle was quoted as saying that Kiffin’s payments from USC ended on June 30.

A USC spokesman declined to comment.

The Trojans fired Kiffin early in the 2013 season. The university has not released details of his buyout, but he was paid about $2.7 million over 2014-2015, according to the most-recent federal tax returns available.

Now in his third season on the Alabama staff, Kiffin helped guide the team to a blowout victory over the Trojans in last weekend’s opener. This week, the Crimson Tide hired another former USC coach — Steve Sarkisian — to serve as an advisor to the offense.

Alabama previously had given raises to all of its other assistants, keeping Kiffin at $714,000 because he was still being paid by USC. Kiffin’s new contract is reportedly retroactive to July 1.

david.wharton@latimes.com

