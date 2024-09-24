LA Times Today: Shohei Ohtani creates the 50-50 club. Is he having the greatest Dodgers season ever?

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani etched his name in the baseball record books, becoming the first player to ever hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in the same season. His remarkable accomplishment left some teammates speechless and some almost in tears.



L.A. Times sports columnist Bill Plaschke writes Ohtani’s season should make him a unanimous choice for most valuable player.