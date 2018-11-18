Southland football: Ventura upsets College of the Canyons 21-13

Thomas Duckett had 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns to help No. 4-seeded Ventura College (10-1) to a 21-13 victory over top-seeded and host College of the Canyons (10-1) on Saturday night in a California Community College Athletic Assn. Southern California semifinal playoff game.
at Tarleton State 58, Azusa Pacific 0: Ben Holmes threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and Xavier Turner had 206 yards rushing and three touchdowns to lead Tarleton State (11-0) in a Division II playoff game at Stephenville, Texas.
at Whitworth 48, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6: Zach Fogel scored on a 13-yard run in the first quarter but that was it for the Stags (7-4), who were routed in a Division III first-round playoff game at Spokane, Wash.