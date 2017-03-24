Even UConn Coach Geno Auriemma is talking about LaVar Ball

There’s no escaping LaVar Ball.

Not even at a women’s NCAA tournament regional in Bridgeport, Conn.

On Friday, a day before top-seeded Connecticut and No. 4 seed UCLA meet in a regional semifinal, the topic of conversation turned to Ball, the outspoken father of UCLA men’s basketball guard Lonzo Ball.

UConn Coach Geno Auriemma, who recently became a viral sensation after discussing the type of player he recruits and the impact parents have on a child’s recruitment, was asked how LaVar Ball’s antics could influence the future behavior of parents.

“I don’t know Mr. Ball,” said Auriemma, whose team has won 109 consecutive games and is seeking a fifth consecutive NCAA title. “I enjoy watching his son play.

“…How many fathers have a kid that good? So he can do what he’s doing and get away with it, which is fine. I mean, he’s just being him, and the son is just being him.”

Auriemma said that he roots for Lonzo Ball, who is projected as a top-two pick in June’s NBA draft, because “he’s a hell of a player.”

“I wouldn’t want to be in [Lonzo Ball’s] situation,” Auriemma said. “I mean, I would next year when he signs, I’d want to be in his situation, but I wouldn’t want to be that guy that every time he meets somebody the first thing they talk about is his father.

“But that’s just me.”

lindsey.thiry@latimes.com

Follow Lindsey Thiry on Facebook and Twitter @LindseyThiry