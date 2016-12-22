USC is enjoying its schedule ahead of the Rose Bowl

USC Coach Clay Helton has his game plan, and by the time the ninth-ranked Trojans play fifth-ranked Penn State in the Rose Bowl, it will have been checked three times.

The Trojans on Thursday concluded their second week of practice in a downpour. They will resume preparation for the Jan. 2 game when players return from a five-day vacation.

The bowl schedule worked out “perfectly” to hold 18 workouts and allow players to spend the holidays with their families, Helton said.

In a departure from previous seasons, when emphasis was placed on the development of young players, practice has mimicked the Trojans’ usual game-week preparation.

“They’ve actually prepared for two games now, had two great full-padded practices in all our situations,” Helton said. “Then we come back and we have a full week of practice … going through that exact same game plan.”

New packages have been installed but Helton said he did not want to overload players with information as they participate in bowl week events, including a trip to Disneyland and the Lawry’s Beef Bowl.

Emphasis has been placed on routines so that players maintain focus that led to eight consecutive victories and to ensure that they keep emotions in check.

The Trojans were over-eager in a 52-6, season-opening loss against top-ranked Alabama. They maintained their composure in 26-13 upset over then fourth-ranked Washington.

“I just think about being ourselves and playing our game,” cornerback Adoree’ Jackson said. “I don’t get too caught up in the crowd and the atmosphere, that’s when bad things — or you do stuff out of your character.”

Said Helton: “The bigger the stage the more important it is to stay in our game.”

Helton on Sarkisian

Helton said he had not spoken to Steve Sarkisian since Alabama announced that the former Trojans coach had been promoted from analyst to offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

“Really, really happy for him,” Helton said. “He’s doing what he should be doing and that’s coaching college football, so I’m really excited for him.”

Sarkisian joined Alabama’s staff in September.

USC fired him in October 2015 after a series of incidents that included appearing intoxicated at a football booster event and acting strangely at a team meeting.

Helton took over as interim coach after Sarkisian was put on an indefinite leave of absence and continued in the role after Sarkisian was fired.

Helton was hired at USC in 2013 by former coach Lane Kiffin. Sarkisian retained Helton after he was hired as Kiffin’s replacement in December 2013.

Sarkisian also is succeeding Kiffin at Alabama. Kiffin was hired this month as head coach at Florida Atlantic.

Quick hits

Jackson was limited because of ankle soreness that resulted after he slipped during Wednesday’s workout, Helton said. … Freshman offensive lineman Nathan Smith was scheduled to undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Helton said. … Players’ academic eligibility status for the Rose Bowl will not be finalized until Tuesday, Helton said. … Defensive backs Keyshawn Young and Jamel Cook were absent because of holiday travel to Florida, Helton said. … Penn State will practice at StubHub Center starting Wednesday.

