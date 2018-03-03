WCC: Loyola Marymount earns right to face Gonzaga

Marcus Shaver Jr.'s layup with 22 seconds left cut it to 77-72, but Zafir Williams made one of two free throws to seal it. Shaver scored 17 points, Josh McSwiggan had 16 with four three-pointers and Tahirou Diabate added 14 points for the Pilots (10-22), who hit 10 three-pointers and shot 54% but lost their seventh in a row.