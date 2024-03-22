Prep sports roundup: Loyola defeats No. 1 Mira Costa in intense rivalry volleyball match

The celebration is on after Loyola defeats No. 1 Mira Costa 3-1 in a boys’ volleyball match that attracted 2,500 fans.

With all 1,500 seats filled on Mira Costa’s side of the gym and Loyola’s loud, enthusiastic student section letting everyone know that the Cubs had come to win, Friday’s annual Mira Costa vs. Loyola boys’ volleyball match turned into another classic.

With UCLA commit Sean Kelly making kill after kill — he had more than 30 — the Cubs came away with a 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17 victory over the No. 1-ranked Mustangs.

“Unreal,” Kelly said of the Loyola student section that brought flags and signs and yelled from start to finish.

Crazy match point. Loyola defeats No. 1 Mira Costa 3-1. pic.twitter.com/T4CnAVNbMe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 23, 2024

The Cubs also received major contributions from basketball player Hugh Vandeweghe in the middle. Mira Costa was unable to break loose Victor Loiola, with Kelly paying close attention to him.

UCLA coach John Speraw is watching in bleachers. Watch Sean Kelly kill. Loyola wins set 25-16 to go up 2-1 over Mira Costa. pic.twitter.com/LFIstGTjGe — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 23, 2024

Loyola came in with one loss to Mater Dei in the Best of the West tournament that Mira Costa had won. Mira Costa came in at 21-1. Loyola took a long time to celebrate afterward. It’s a big nonleague win and the teams could meet again in the playoffs.

Advertisement

Loyola takes lead. And wins first set 25-23. pic.twitter.com/rt1w8dax1j — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 23, 2024

High school sports on a Friday night in Manhattan Beach. pic.twitter.com/LWkbADPlTi — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) March 23, 2024

Baseball

Santa Margarita 6, Orange Lutheran 3: The Eagles (10-4-1) won for the second time in three games against No. 1-ranked Orange Lutheran (11-3) in Trinity League play. Warren Gravely had three hits for Santa Margarita. Derek Curiel had a home run for the Lancers.

Servite 14, St. John Bosco 5: Luke Wilson homered and Jaden Liu finished with three hits and four RBIs for Servite.

Calabasas 3, Westlake 2: A bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning enabled the Coyotes to take two of three games from previously unbeaten Westlake to open Marmonte League play. Nate Castellon had a home run and Ethan Gibbel gave up one run in six innings for Calabasas. Simon Hoffman had two hits and two RBIs for the Coyotes.

Huntington Beach 7, Fountain Valley 1: Ethan Porter had two hits including a home run and Tony Martinez and Trevor Goldenetz also had two hits for the Oilers.

Los Alamitos 5, Edison 1: Jack Lorenz struck out seven in 6-1/3 innings to lead Los Alamitos.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 5, Bishop Alemany 3: Dominic Cadiz had a walk-off, two-run home run for the Knights, and Brody Thompson had three hits. Levi Sterling struck out nine in six innings.

St. Francis 3, Loyola 2: Dane Shepard had a home run for the Golden Knights.

Sierra Canyon 7, Chaminade 5: The Trailblazers scored two runs in the top of the ninth to win. Greg Rangel tied the game in the bottom of the seventh for Chaminade with a home run.

Advertisement

Harvard-Westlake 7, Crespi 5: Ira Rootman had three RBIs for the Wolverines.

El Camino Real 5, Cleveland 1: Braden Sellz had three hits and Brendan McClure added two hits for El Camino Real in the West Valley League win.

Gahr 4, Arcadia 0: Jake Ourique struck out 10 in a complete game for Gahr. Fernando Palencia struck out 10 in five innings for Arcadia.

West Ranch 9, Saugus 2: Mikey Murr hit for the cycle — he hit a three-run home run, a two-run triple, a double and a single — to lead West Ranch.

La Salle 3, Gardena Serra 1: Coach Andy Nieto picked up win No. 400. Drew Ward drove in all three runs.

Corona Centennial 11, Norco 9: Ryder Dykstra had a grand slam and Aiden Simpson contributed three hits to lead the Huskies.

Royal 1, Simi Valley 0: Isaiah Tillman threw 6-2/3 innings of shutout ball for Royal.

Softball

Orange Lutheran 7, Rosary 0: Brianne Weiss threw another no-hitter with 14 strikeouts for Orange Lutheran.