Dallas Keuchel won’t pitch for now

Houston Astros starter Dallas Keuchel has been shut down for now because of inflammation in his left shoulder.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Monday that he didn’t know how long the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner will be out.

Keuchel last pitched Aug. 27 against Tampa Bay and gave up two runs in seven innings. He is 9-12 with a 4.55 earned-run average in 26 starts. Brad Peacock is being recalled from triple-A Fresno to pitch in place of Keuchel.

Bochy is puzzled

Manager Bruce Bochy can’t explain why the San Francisco Giants are in such an offensive funk.

“We're looking for that magic wand,” Bochy said. “We are looking for someone to get us going.”

The Giants had the best record at the All-Star break (57-33) but are a major league-worst 16-31 since then.

They dropped out of the National League West lead and are trying to hang on to a wild-card spot.