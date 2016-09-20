Strop set to return to Cubs

Chicago Cubs right-hander Pedro Strop is set to be activated off the disabled list Friday, solidifying the team’s bullpen for the playoffs.

Strop threw about 20 pitches without difficulty in a simulated game Tuesday in Chicago and declared himself pain-free following knee and groin injuries. Manager Joe Maddon said Strop would pitch Friday against St. Louis.

Etc.

Left-hander Steven Matz, who hasn’t pitched for the New York Mets since Aug. 14 because of tightness in his throwing shoulder, went through a long-toss workout and could start Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies. ... The New York Yankees reinstated outfielder Aaron Hicks from the 15-day disabled list and inserted him into the lineup for Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay. He missed 17 games with a strained right hamstring.