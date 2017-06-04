MLB: Tigers' Verlander has to exit game

Right-hander Justin Verlander left Detroit’s game with the Chicago White Sox in the third inning Sunday because of tightness in his right groin.

The Tigers said the move was made as a precaution.

Verlander struggled through 66 pitches over two-plus innings.

Kansas City first baseman Eric Hosmer has reached base in 36 consecutive home games, the longest streak since Carlos Beltran matched a club record with 44 in a row from 2001 to 2002. ... Danny Valencia singled in his first two at-bats to give him nine consecutive hits over three games to tie Seattle’s record, set by Raul Ibanez on Sept. 22-24, 2004. ... Leadoff batter Mookie Betts became the seventh Boston Red Sox in the last 100 years to reach the 500-hit mark before his 25th birthday. ... Atlanta catcher Tyler Flowers was hit by a pitch for the 10th time this season. Flowers and fellow Braves catcher Kurt Suzuki have been plunked a combined 17 times in 2017.