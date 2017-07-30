Baseball trades: Yankees land left-hander Jaime Garcia; Royals get Melky Cabrera

While attempting to acquire Sonny Gray from Oakland in a trade, the New York Yankees made a more modest move Sunday and obtained Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins for minor league pitchers Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns.

The Kansas City Royals, Looking to bolster their offense for a run for a playoff spot, acquired outfielder Melky Cabrera from the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for two minor-league pitchers.

A 31-year-old left-hander, Garcia went 4-7 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts for Atlanta, was dealt to Minnesota last Monday and won his only start for the Twins, giving up three runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings at Oakland on Friday.

He is to make his Yankees debut on Thursday at Cleveland.

“It's what we need. It's an awesome add for this team. I've heard only good things about him as a clubhouse guy and I'm excited,” Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge said.

Garcia takes the No. 5 slot in the rotation filled since the All-Star break by Caleb Smith and Bryan Mitchell. Michael Pineda's elbow injury, which required Tommy John surgery, caused the Yankees to search for more starting pitching.

Garcia pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals from 2008-16 and was dealt to the Braves last December. He started twice against Texas in the 2011 World Series, pitching seven shutout innings in Game 2 and allowing two runs over three innings in Game 6. He did not get a decision in either game.

“I think we're looking at the experience factor,” Yankees manager Joe Girardi said. “It's someone that's pitched in some big games before.”

The Royals entered the day three games behind the AL Central-leading Cleveland Indians. Kansas City holds the second wild-card spot by 2{ games over Tampa Bay.

The Royals had their season-high nine-game winning streak snapped by Boston on Saturday night — 9-8 in 10 innings.

The 32-year-old Cabrera was batting .288 with 13 homers and 56 RBIs for the White Sox. He's also is tied for the majors' lead with nine outfield assists.

In his 13th season in the majors, Cabrera, who also with the Royals in 2011, is a switch hitter. He's second amongst active switch hitters with a .286 career average.

Kansas City sent a pair of single-A pitchers in the deal: 22-year-old right-hander A.J. Puckett and 23-year-old left-hander Andre Davis. The White Sox also sent Kansas City cash considerations in the deal. Puckett was the club's second-round selection in 2016 and Davis was picked in the eighth round in 2015.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki will see a specialist after being diagnosed with ligament damage in his sprained right ankle. Tulowitzki was injured trying to beat out an infield grounder in the third inning of Friday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran infielder rolled his ankle when he stepped on first baseman C.J. Cron's foot, sending Tulowitzki stumbling in pain. The injury occurred on the two-year anniversary of the trade that sent Tulowitzki from Colorado to Toronto, where he helped Toronto end a 21-year playoff drought and reach the ALCS in consecutive seasons.