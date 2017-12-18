MLB: Adrian Gonzalez released by the Braves

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez was released by the Atlanta Braves, who acquired him Saturday in a five-player trade with the Dodgers.

Gonzalez, 35, waived his no-trade clause with the understanding that he would be cut loose by the Braves and become a free agent.

The five-time All-Star was limited to 71 games with the Dodgers last season because of back problems. He batted .242.

Gonzalez has a .288 batting average, 311 home runs and 1,176 runs batted in during a 14-year career that includes stints with the Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox.

Moreland staying in Boston

First baseman Mitch Moreland is remaining with the Red Sox, agreeing to a $13-million, two-year contract.

Moreland batted .246 with 22 home runs and 79 RBIs last season, his first in Boston.

He spent his first seven seasons with the Rangers, winning a Gold Glove in 2016. He was a finalist for the award last season.

Marlins catcher wants a trade

Miami Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto requested a trade in the wake of the team’s payroll purge, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person confirmed Realmuto’s request to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because discussions with the Marlins were private.

Miami traded major league home run champion Giancarlo Stanton, All-Star left fielder Marcell Ozuna and major league stolen base champion Dee Gordon this month.

Realmuto hit .278 with 17 homers last season.