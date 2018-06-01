Red Sox release Hanley Ramirez to avoid picking up his salary in 2019

The Boston Red Sox have released Hanley Ramirez, a week after designating him for assignment.
The AL East leaders made the move before playing at Houston on Friday night. The Red Sox are responsible for the $15.25 million remaining on his contract, but the move avoids Ramirez triggering a $22 million salary for 2019.
Ramirez was designated for assignment on May 25 to make room on the roster for second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from knee surgery.
Ramirez hit .254 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 44 games this season as a designated hitter and first baseman. He struggled in May, batting just .163 with three homers and 12 RBIs. The 34-year-old signed a four-year, $88-million contract before the 2015 season.
Etc.
The Detroit Tigers activated Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day disabled list on Friday and put him back into the starting lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Cabrera was hitting .323 with a .924 OPS when he went on the disabled list on May 4 with a hamstring strain. His return was slowed by back stiffness during his recovery process. … The Colorado Rockies have placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day disabled list with a broken right foot and reinstated second baseman DJ LeMahieu. …
The Washington Nationals have reinstated outfielder Brian Goodwin from the disabled list after he missed 39 games with a left wrist contusion. Left fielder Adam Eaton will begin a rehab assignment this weekend at Double-Harrisburg and continue early next week at Class A Potomac. He has missed 46 games with a left ankle bone bruise. … The Milwaukee Brewers have placed starting pitcher Zach Davies on the 10-day disabled list with right rotator cuff inflammation and recalled first baseman-outfielder Ji-Man Choi from triple-A Colorado Springs. …