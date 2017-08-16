Dodgers set postseason ticket prices

If the Dodgers make the World Series for the first time in 29 years, fans wishing to enjoy the games in person will dig deep for the privilege.

The Dodgers announced their postseason ticket prices Wednesday, in a letter sent to season-ticket holders. If the Dodgers do play their first World Series since the days of Kirk Gibson and Orel Hershiser, the cheapest ticket would be $166.

The most expensive ticket would be $531, not including suites and luxury seats. That ticket would put you in the front row of the field-level box seats, between the bases. If you are a season-ticket holder, that price would be $381.

Ticket prices range from $31 to $236 for the division series, $63 to $256 for the league championship series and $166 to $531 for the World Series.

The Dodgers divide the seating area into 84 categories, and the postseason price in each category varies for season-ticket holders, mini-plan holders, and single-game purchases.

If the Dodgers maintain the best record in the major leagues, they would enjoy home-field advantage in each round.

The division series would start at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6. The National League championship series is set to start on Saturday, Oct. 14, and the World Series on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

