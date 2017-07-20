Dodgers cut pitcher Sergio Romo

Sergio Romo had been all but invisible in the Dodgers’ bullpen. On Thursday, the invisible turned into the inevitable, when the Dodgers removed Romo from their roster.

Romo, 34, posted a 6.12 earned-run average in 30 appearances for the Dodgers. He had faced one batter this month.

The Dodgers signed Romo to a one-year, $3-million contract last winter, hoping he and his trademark slider would be an effective contrast to the team’s collection of hard-throwing relievers. In eight years with the San Francisco Giants — including three World Series championship seasons — he never posted an ERA above 3.97.

However, he has been giving up walks, hits and home runs at the highest rate of his career. The Dodgers designated him for assignment, and manager Dave Roberts said the team would release him if it cannot trade him, in the interest of a fresh start elsewhere.

“He always wanted to be a Dodger,” Roberts said. “He had a chance to live that. I know he wishes, and we wish, that the circumstances were different.”

The Dodgers replaced Romo on the roster by activating left-handed reliever Grant Dayton.

