Bryce Harper, Manny Machado headline 2018 free agency

Eovaldi’s 3.81 ERA in 111 innings and 2.2 WAR in his first season back from August 2016 elbow ligament surgery may not have inspired much on the open market. But none of those numbers account for how dominant Eovaldi, who can throw a 100-mph fastball, was as both a starter and reliever for the Red Sox in the playoffs, when he had a 1.61 ERA (four earned runs in 22 1/3 innings) and struck out 16. He surrendered only one home run — a walk-off blast by Max Muncy in the 18th inning of Game 3, after Eovaldi had already logged six innings in relief — and improved his stock.