MLB: Sober Kang wants to return

The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired outfielder Jon Jay from the Kansas City Royals for two minor league pitchers. ... St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes, regarded as the team’s top prospect, underwent season-ending surgery for a strained right lat. Reyes pitched four innings against Milwaukee on May 30, his first start since missing 22 months after Tommy John surgery. ... The Oakland Athletics put outfielder Matt Joyce on the 10-day disabled list because of a lower back strain. Outfielder Nick Martini took Joyce’s spot on the 25-man roster.