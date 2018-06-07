MLB: Sober Kang wants to return

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang said he has been sober since his third DUI arrest in December 2016 and is focused on getting into baseball shape and returning to the Pirates.
The 31-year-old is back in Pittsburgh’s minor league system, playing for Class-A Bradenton in the Florida State League.
“Obviously, I’m not touching a drop of alcohol moving forward,” Kang said through his interpreter Wednesday in his first public comments since he was cleared to return to the U.S. two months ago.
Kang’s third arrest in South Korea on DUI charges included an eight-month suspended prison sentence and led to his failures to receive a work visa for the 2017 season. Kang, however, received a visa in April and was allowed to return to the United States.
