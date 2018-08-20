MLB: Yu Darvish’s rehab start cut short

Chicago Cubs right-hander Yu Darvish lasted only one inning in his rehab start with Class-A South Bend (Ind.) on Sunday, casting doubt on his availability for the rest of the year.
Darvish, who has been sidelined by triceps and elbow injuries, shook his arm as he left the field after striking out Romer Cuadrado of Great Lakes (Mich.) with a 95 mph fastball for the last out of the first. He said the inning was great.
“I felt real good,” Darvish said through an interpreter.
When Darvish warmed up for the second inning, he threw six pitches and winced on each one. Miguel Amaya walked to the mound and summoned manager Jimmy Gonzalez and a trainer.
After a short discussion, Darvish walked to the dugout.
Darvish, who signed a six-year contract with Chicago in February, has made only eight starts.
Etc.
The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Ervin Santana on the 10-day disabled list and reinstated outfielder Robbie Grossman from the DL. ... Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin was expected to be released from the Cleveland Clinic after being hospitalized because of a life-threatening infection. ... Touted pitching prospect Michael Kopech will make his major league debut with the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday. ... The Cubs will face the Pittsburgh Pirates in next year’s Little League Classic.