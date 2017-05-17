MLB: Yankees might be buyers and not sellers when trade deadline approaches

The New York Yankees may be buyers, not sellers, as the July 31 trade deadline approaches.

Led by young stars Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, the retooled Baby Bombers began Wednesday in the AL East lead at 23-13, a seven-win improvement over last year at this time. Owner Hal Steinbrenner said New York's starting pitching has been a pleasant surprise to him, and he will consider making roster additions — but will not trade top prospects.

“We're going to see where we've at, what options are available and what those options would cost,” he said at the baseball owners' meetings.

New York traded Aroldis Chapman, Andrew Miller and Carlos Beltran last summer, and released Alex Rodriguez. New York's offense improved following the injection of youth, and the generational change has helped fans connect with younger players. The Yankees' television ratings rebounded to their highest level since Derek Jeter's final season in 2014.

“We actually have young players for fans to be excited about, particularly the millennials, who are always Facetiming and Snapchatting,” Steinbrenner said. “They do these Facetime interviews and these Twitter question-and-answer things that 10 years ago none of us would be talking about and I still don't understand, but they do them and clearly younger fans are really enjoying it.”

While Steinbrenner evaluates deals to strengthen the team's roster, he also wants to get the team's luxury tax payroll under $197 million next year, which would reset the Yankees' tax rate from 50% to 20% in 2019. That is the first season after the free-agent class that includes Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and perhaps Clayton Kershaw, who can opt out of his contract at the end of the 2018 World Series.

New York has paid in every year since the tax began in 2003, and the Yankees opened this season with a $212 million payroll for purposes of the tax. CC Sabathia, Michael Pineda, Tyler Clippard and Matt Holliday can be free agents, and Rodriguez's deal ends, removing just over $74 million in luxury tax payroll going to five players.

Etc.

Tests on tissue removed from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Jameson Taillon last week confirmed he is dealing with testicular cancer. Taillon, who is 2-1 with a 3.31 ERA, remains out indefinitely pending the outcome of further test results. ... Chinese right-handed pitcher Hai-Cheng Gong, 18, agreed to a minor league contract with Pittsburgh. He was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Pirates. ... The New York Mets put shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained thumb and added reliever Neil Ramirez to the roster.