MLB: Astros put ace Dallas Keuchel on 10-day disabled list because of pinched nerve in neck

The Houston Astros have placed ace Dallas Keuchel on the 10-day disabled list because of a pinched nerve in his neck.

Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, has brushed off a tough 2016 season by opening this year 7-0 with a 1.84 earned-run average to help the Astros to the best record in the majors.

The left-hander has the lowest ERA in the majors and his wins are the most in the AL and tied for most overall.

The move is retroactive to May 17, which means he might only miss one start.

To take his place on the roster the Astros recalled left-hander Ashur Tolliver from triple-A Fresno. He has a 2.70 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Grizzlies this season.

Etc.

Boston Red Sox starter David Price said he felt no soreness after pitching two innings in a rehab start for triple-A Pawtuckett on Friday that did not go smoothly. The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner gave up five hits, three runs, struck out four and gave up a walk during a 65-pitch performance, about 25 short of what the Red Sox were expecting. “I feel great right now, I definitely want to get back out there and I'll leave that decision to management,” Price said of a return to Boston. …

The game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday afternoon has been rained out. The game will be made up at 1:20 p.m. CDT on July 6. … The Minnesota Twins have postponed their game against the Kansas City Royals because of rain, prompting a doubleheader Sunday to finish the series.