Stat corner: Who had the best career in Dodgers history?

Who had the best career in Dodgers history? Sorry Vin Scully, we are talking players only. We can use the Wins Above Average stat, covered in a previous stat corner, to give one possible answer. Remember, WAA gives you credit for what a player did that was above an average player at their position in the years they played. The number represents how many wins you meant for the team compared with an average player. Here are the top 10 position players in Dodgers history (we’ll do the Angels next week):