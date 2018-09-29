Stat corner: Jacob deGrom's amazing ERA

Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets has one of the lowest ERAs in the major leagues since 1950. A look at the top 10 (had to qualify for season ERA title to make this list):
1. Bob Gibson*, 1968 St. Louis Cardinals, 1.12
2. Dwight Gooden*, 1985 New York Mets, 1.53
3. Greg Maddux*, 1994 Atlanta Braves, 1.56
4. Luis Tiant, 1968 Cleveland Indians, 1.60
5. Greg Maddux*, 1995 Atlanta Braves, 1.63
6. Dean Chance*, 1964 Angels, 1.65
7. Zack Greinke, 2015 Dodgers, 1.66
8. Nolan Ryan, 1981 Houston Astros, 1.69
9. Jacob deGrom. 2018 New York Mets, 1.70
10. Sandy Koufax*, 1966 Dodgers, 1.73
*-won Cy Young Award that season.
Source: baseball-reference.com