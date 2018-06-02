Three up, three down: Shohei Ohtani on All-Star ballot; King Felix far from past All-Star stature

Big-name players: Ryan Rowland-Smith, an ordinary and generally anonymous left-handed reliever who played parts of five seasons in the majors, was the first player in major league history with a hyphenated last name. That club has expanded to three, and the other two play for the Rangers: right-hander Austin Bibens-Dirkx and infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa. All three were together this week in Seattle, where Rowland-Smith works as a broadcaster for the Mariners, so of course a picture was in order. Rowland-Smith posted the shot with this caption: “I was the first, I was the only … Until these two had to come along and rip away my only claim to fame. Great to meet these fellow hyphenators.”