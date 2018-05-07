Advertisement

White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar is out of the hospital — and out for the season

Bill Shaikin
By
May 07, 2018 | 2:55 PM

Danny Farquhar, the Chicago White Sox pitcher who suffered a brain aneurysm in his team's dugout and subsequently required emergency surgery, has been discharged from the hospital, the team said Monday.

Farquhar's neurosurgeon expects the pitcher to be able to resume his career in the future, the White Sox said, but will not clear him to pitch competitively this year "in order to allow him to fully recover from the brain hemorrhage."

Farquhar returned home for the first time since April 20, when he collapsed in the dugout after pitching in the sixth inning of game against the Houston Astros.

The White Sox said he was resting with his family.

Farquhar, 31, has made 253 career appearances — all in relief — for the Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and White Sox.

