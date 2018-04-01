Pernilla Lindberg takes three-shot lead at ANA Inspiration

Sung Hyun Park of Korea, the reigning U.S. Open champion, co-player of the year and tour rookie of the year, was in the final pairing with Lindberg and was the player logic figured would better withstand the pressure of a lead in the first major championship of the year. But Park fell apart after three straight birdies had given her a two-shot lead on the 11th hole. She and Lindberg were put on the clock for slow play on the 12th tee, and Park made three bogeys and a double bogey in the next five holes, finished with a two-over 74 and fell four shots off the pace.